Lehkonen had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Lehkonen tied his NHL career high for points in a game. It was a big game for the winger who had been limited to two goals in his previous eight contests. Lehkonen is putting together a bit of Cy Young season, with 18 goals and just eight assists, plus 77 shots, in 35 games. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, he doesn't get enough power-play exposure to give his value that dimension, but any guy on pace to a possible 35-goal season is going to help your squad.