Drouin logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Drouin helped out on third-period goals by Casey Mittelstadt and Ross Colton to help the Avalanche run away with the win. The 29-year-old Drouin had missed the previous 16 games due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to play 18:15 in a second-line role, indicating he should be fine moving forward. He's been limited six appearances in 2024-25, but he has six points, six shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He's worth checking the waiver wire for, as the Avalanche are playing much better now than they were when he was healthy earlier in the campaign.