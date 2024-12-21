Wedgewood stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Wedgewood earned his fourth win in six outings with the Avalanche in this contest. He limited the damage to goals by Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn, helping the Avalanche sweep a back-to-back set. Wedgewood improved to 5-4-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 11 appearances between Colorado and Nashville this season. He's settled in nicely to the backup role with his new team, and he's a strong fantasy play whenever he starts. Mackenzie Blackwood will likely get the nod versus the Kraken on Sunday.