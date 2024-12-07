Severson scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Severson has scored in consecutive games and has seven points over his last eight contests. The 30-year-old put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-0 in the first period before their offense got stonewalled by Kevin Lankinen. Severson is up to six goals, nine assists, 48 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 26 outings, which shows improvement virtually across the board compared to 2023-24. His career highs are 11 goals and 46 points, and he has a realistic chance to challenge both of those marks in 2024-25.