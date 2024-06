Mateychuk will link up with AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Mateychuk could make his professional debut in Tuesday's Game 3 Calder Cup clash with AHL Hershey, boosting the team's blue-line depth. With junior club WHL Moose Jaw, the 19-year-old Winnipeg native generated 17 goals and 58 assists in 52 regular-season outings before adding another 30 points in 20 postseason contests. Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, Mateychuk should at least have a chance to break into the 23-man roster for Opening Night.