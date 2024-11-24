Merzlikins stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Merzlikins let three separate one-goal leads slip away, and Jackson Blake put the Hurricanes ahead 4-3 at 13:23 of the second period. That lead nearly lasted to the finish, but Kirill Marchenko saved the day by tying the game with 1:06 left in regulation. Merzlikins handled the rest, getting through overtime and stopping all three shootout attempts to earn his fourth straight win. In that span, he's been a little shaky with 13 goals allowed. The 30-year-old netminder improved to 6-5-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 12 starts. He's the no-doubt starter for the Blue Jackets right now, and he'll likely get the nod for Wednesday's home game versus the Canadiens.