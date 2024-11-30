Merzlikins made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over Calgary on Friday.

Merzlikins has really picked up the Blue Jackets over the last two weeks. He is 5-0-1 in six starts, including wins over the Hurricanes, Lightning and Bruins. But Merzlikins has allowed 19 goals during that stretch, and his save percentage over that span is a murky .888. And after he lost his cool in Friday's game, he could be a few dollars lighter if the league levels supplemental discipline. Merzlikins took offense to MacKenzie Weegar digging at him in the crease, the netminder popped up throwing jabs with the his blocker on.