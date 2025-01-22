Merzlikins will be between the pipes on the road versus Toronto on Wednesday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Merzlikins will look to bounce back from Monday's clash with the Islanders in which he gave up three goals on 25 shots. The 30-year-old netminder needs just four more victories to reach the 20-win threshold for just the second time in his career and could even push for the 30 mark for the first time. With Merzlikins going Wednesday, Daniil Tarasov should take the second leg of the back-to-back versus Carolina on Thursday.