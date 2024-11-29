Merzlikins is expected to start at home Friday versus Calgary, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has a 6-5-2 record, 3.15 GAA and .890 save percentage in 13 appearances this season. He's struggled recently, allowing at least four goals in each of his past three starts. Daniil Tarasov is unavailable due to an illness, so Jet Greaves, who was recalled from AHL Cleveland, will serve as the backup goaltender. Calgary has a solid 12-7-4 record, though the Flames have been underwhelming offensively, ranking 26th with 2.57 goals per game.