Merzlikins gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

Merzlikins was beaten for the first time since Jan. 2 against the Red Wings, a stretch of for wings during which he registered a 2.45 GAA and .906 save percentage. With the Jackets heading into a road back-to-back versus the Leafs and Canes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, look for Merzlikins to split the goaltending duties with Daniil Tarasov -- though it's possible the team could bring Jet Greaves back up from the minors.