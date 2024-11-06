Marchenko scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Marchenko finally solved Vitek Vanecek midway through the third period, but that goal was it for the Blue Jackets. It was Marchenko's first tally in five games, though he had three assists over his previous four outings. The winger has been pretty consistent so far with five goals, 13 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances this season. Marchenko should continue to offer strong offense in a top-line role.