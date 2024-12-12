Binnington was the first goalie off Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against San Jose.

Binnington struggled during his last start, turning aside 17 of 21 shots (.810 save percentage) in a loss to Edmonton on Saturday. However, he's had decent results overall in recent outings, posting a 3-2-1 record, 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage across his last six appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will have a favorable opportunity to bounce back Thursday, as the Sharks have scored just 2.71 goals per game this year.