Binnington stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Game 1 was tied at 3-3 late in the third period, but Kyle Connor's goal with 1:36 left was the difference. Binnington has had success under pressure before, winning eight of his last 10 regular-season starts to help the Blues get into the playoffs, and that run started just a month after the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he led Team Canada to a first-place finish. The 31-year-old will have his hands full with the Jets, especially after Winnipeg's top line was in form in Game 1. Expect Binnington to see the vast majority of starts initially -- Joel Hofer played well in 2024-25, but he's untested in the playoffs.