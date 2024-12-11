Buchnevich notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Buchnevich got on the scoresheet for his sixth consecutive game. He's gotten it done in all situations in that span -- he has two goals and four assists, with two of the helpers coming on the power play as well as the shorthanded apple he put up Tuesday. The 29-year-old winger is at 18 points, 54 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-3 rating through 27 contests overall. He continues to be a top-six fixture for the Blues, and he's getting back on track after an uneven start to 2024-25.