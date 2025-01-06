Zadorov recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Zadorov has contributed a meager three points over 17 games since the start of December. The 29-year-old's primary duty isn't to score, but he is playing in a top-four role that should lead to at least some opportunities on offense. For the season, he has two goals, eight helpers, 52 shots on net, 108 hits, 76 PIM, 45 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 42 appearances, so he remains a strong source of non-scoring production.