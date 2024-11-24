Slafkovsky had four hits with a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a tough night for Slafkovsky, who extended a goal-less streak to 13 games. A poor decision in the second period led directly to a 2-on-1 rush that resulted in Vegas' third goal. It was similar to the decision he made a week ago that got him benched for a stretch against the Blue Jackets. Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach -- whose careless turnover in his own end led to Vegas' second goal -- were both pulling shifts on the fourth line in the third period.