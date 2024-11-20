Soucy registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Soucy snapped a seven-game slump with the secondary assist on Kiefer Sherwood's first-period tally. The 30-year-old Soucy has had a subpar start to the season while filling a second-pairing role. He's picked up a meager two assists to go with 21 shots on net, 23 hits, 28 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 18 appearances. Without more offense, the blueliner won't be a player for fantasy managers to consider.