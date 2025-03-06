Soucy scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Soucy tallied at 18:51 of the second period to put the Canucks ahead 3-1. The Ducks got one goal back in the third, but Soucy's tally held as his second game-winner and third goal overall this season. He's up to 10 points, 62 shots on net, 86 hits, 92 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 59 appearances. His defensive struggles this year have put him in danger of losing playing time, especially if the Canucks want to see what they have in Victor Mancini.