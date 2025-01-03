Garland scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Garland gave the Canucks their first lead of the contest at 7:49 of the second period. He's scored at least 10 goals in all seven of his NHL campaigns and is on pace to reach the 20-goal mark for the third time. The 28-year-old winger has 29 points, 86 shots on net, 25 hits, 23 blocked shots, 17 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 37 appearances this season. He has earned a point in four of the last five games.