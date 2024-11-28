Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in 17:17 of ice time Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Pettersson had a four-game point streak snapped against Boston on Tuesday, but his goal and assist in the final frame Wednesday marked his third multi-point effort in his last four games. The Swedish center has excelled in November by producing 13 points while getting on the scoresheet in eight of 12 contests. After a sluggish start to the 2024-25 campaign in October, the 26-year-old appears to have turned a corner on offense, and he'll be heavily relied upon while the Canucks are without J.T. Miller (personal). Pettersson ranks third on Vancouver in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists through 21 games.