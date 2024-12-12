Lankinen was the first goalie off Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Florida.

Lankinen got the night off Tuesday against the Blues, but he'll draw the start for the sixth time in the Canucks' last seven games Thursday. Across his last five outings, he's posted a 3-1-1 record, 2.91 GAA and .905 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will likely have his hands full Thursday, as the Panthers rank fifth in the NHL with 3.66 goals per game.