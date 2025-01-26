Lankinen stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Lankinen was able to make a couple of Quinn Hughes goals stand for the win in the former's return to the crease. Lankinen had missed one game due to an illness and backed up Thursday versus the Oilers before making this start. Aside from a couple of ugly performances, Lankinen has been the better of the Canucks' goalies recently, as Thatcher Demko has struggled to get going following a lengthy absence to begin 2024-25. After Saturday's win, Lankinen is 17-8-6 with a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 31 outings. The Canucks embark on a three-game road trip for most of the next week, beginning Monday in St. Louis.