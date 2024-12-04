Lankinen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Lankinen was only a few seconds away from deciding the game in a shootout, but Kirill Kaprizov had other plans and blasted a wrister past him with only 24 seconds left in OT. That goal ended Lankinen's four-game winning streak, but one overtime loss shouldn't worry fantasy managers too much. The 29-year-old has been solid of late, going 6-3-1 with a 3.12 GAA with an .894 save percentage over his last 10 games, though those numbers improve to 4-0-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage when analyzing his last five appearances.