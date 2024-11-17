Sherwood recorded an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Sherwood snapped a four-game point drought in this contest, setting up an Erik Brannstrom go-ahead goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Sherwood got a look alongside Elias Pettersson on the second line for this game. He's previously spent most of the season on the third line, but Sherwood has been more productive than usual and also brings an ultra-physical element. He's now at eight points, 30 shots on net, 100 hits and a plus-3 rating through 16 contests. This was the 12th time he's logged five or more hits this season.