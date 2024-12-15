Demko stopped 23 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Demko is 0-1-1 with nine goals allowed on 53 shots over his first two starts this season. The 29-year-old got the start Saturday somewhat by default -- Kevin Lankinen (illness) was unable to suit up. It wouldn't be shocking to see Demko and Lankinen alternate starts when both are healthy. For now, Demko appears to still be shaking off the rust after a nearly eight-month recovery from a knee injury, so fantasy managers may want to be selective about when they put him in the starting lineup.