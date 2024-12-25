Helleson drew into the lineup for the first time in eight games when he played in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Ducks' trades swapping Urho Vaakanainen for Jacob Trouba and dealing away Cam Fowler to St. Louis have led to a more balanced blue line between righties and lefties. Helleson is one of three right-shot defensemen, but he has sat out at times in favor of Pavel Mintyukov or Jackson LaCombe. Helleson has four points, 12 shots on net, 14 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances this season. As a young blueliner, Helleson is likely to fill a part-time role as long as he remains on the NHL roster.