Zary notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Zary has a goal and two power-play helpers during his three-game point streak. The 23-year-old has bounced between center and the wing this season, and he was playing down the middle Monday between Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman. Zary is up to 11 points (four on the power play), 47 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 22 contests, putting him on pace to surpass his 34-point rookie season if he stays healthy.