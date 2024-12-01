Pospisil notched an assist, four hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.
An in-game adjustment united Pospisil with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, though it's unclear if that line will stick moving forward. Pospisil did fairly well for himself late in November, earning five points, 12 PIM and eight hits over the last seven games of the month. He's up to 10 points, 36 shots on net, 61 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 25 contests this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.
