Ersson turned aside 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars, with Dallas' final tally getting scored into an empty net.

Making his return from a lower-body injury that had sidelined Ersson for the prior three games, the 25-year-old goalie was left to fend for himself by the Philly defense -- two of Dallas' tallies came on deflections from players parked right outside his crease, while the third was scored on a 3-on-1 rush in the second period. Ersson has looked good since Christmas despite the struggles of the team in front of him, allowing four goals on 70 shots (.943 save percentage) over his last three outings, but he'd stumbled to a 4.26 GAA and .810 save percentage in the six appearances before that. Ersson is still holding on to the No. 1 job in the Flyers' crease over Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov, but his grip isn't a firm one.