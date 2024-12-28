McNabb scored a goal and dished an assist, both while shorthanded, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
McNabb also had two shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in the game. He scored on a clever toe-drag move that typically isn't associated with more defensive players such as himself. The 33-year-old defenseman has three points over his last three games and is up to six points (two goals, four assists) through 35 outings overall. McNabb has added 46 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 54 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-21 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Delivers assist in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Secures three-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Chips in with pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Stays warm with helper•