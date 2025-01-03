Hague scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Hague has scored twice over the last six games, adding a plus-4 rating and 13 shots on net in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman buried a wraparound at 2:13 of the second period, and the Golden Knights never looked back after that go-ahead goal. Hague has three goals, two assists, 33 shots on net, 35 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 27 outings this season. His upside is limited since he's firmly in a third-pairing role.