Dorofeyev notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Dorofeyev has earned seven points, including four on the power play, over his last three games. The winger looks to be meshing well with Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson in a middle-six capacity. Dorofeyev didn't do much in December but looks to be back to his productive ways. He's already secured a career year with 28 points (nine on the power play) over 45 appearances, and he's added 131 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Natural hat trick goes to waste•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Paces offense with three points•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Nabs helper in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Ends goal drought in win•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Plucks apple in win•