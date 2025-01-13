Dorofeyev scored two power-play goals on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Dorofeyev had his best game in months, carrying the Golden Knights' offense while Jack Eichel (illness) sat out Sunday's contest. Prior to this game, Dorofeyev had been in a four-game slump. The winger is up to 16 tallies, eight assists, 126 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 43 appearances. He's played mainly on the second line recently, though he also has a spot on the second power-play unit. He'll set a new career high when he earns his next point.