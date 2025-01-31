Dorofeyev notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Dorofeyev logged eight goals and five assists over the last 10 contests of January. The winger's surge comes alongside an 11-game point streak by linemate Tomas Hertl. Dorofeyev has been pretty good in his own right with 22 tallies, 12 helpers, 153 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 52 outings this season. As long as he's in the top six and on the first power-play unit, Dorofeyev should be capable of staying productive enough to help in fantasy.
