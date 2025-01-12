Kesselring logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Kesselring had a shot attempt tipped home by Nick Schmaltz in the second period. The 24-year-old Kesselring has done well enough defensively to keep Utah's blue line steady amid multiple injury absences, but this was his first point since Dec. 12 versus the Avalanche. Over the 12-game drought, the defenseman went minus-1 with 21 shots on net, 15 hits and seven blocked shots. He's at 16 points, 76 shots, 54 hits, 33 blocks, 32 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances this season, mainly in a top-four role.