Necas had two assists Wednesday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The helpers extended his point streak to four games (one goal, six assists). Necas has been dialed in this season, and his vision was on full display Wednesday. He set up Seth Jarvis on the power play with a cross-ice pass through legs and just off the ice that hit the young forward's blade perfectly. With the points, Necas moved into sole possession of the NHL scoring lead with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 22 games. He's not getting any Hart chatter right now, but he will if he continues to deliver like this. Necas is on pace for 45 goals, 93 assists and 138 points.