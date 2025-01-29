Jarvis scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

There's been no slowing down Jarvis in January, as he has 10 goals and four assists over his last 14 contests. He's gone multiple games without a goal just once at the start of the month and has three multi-goal games. For the season, the 22-year-old has 19 tallies, 20 helpers, 117 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-1 rating over 44 appearances. The Hurricanes' offense runs three lines deep and Jarvis has found success with multiple combinations of linemates in 2024-25.