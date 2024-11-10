Martin gave up five goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Martin hadn't played at any level in over two weeks, and the Hurricanes traveled to Colorado earlier Saturday due to bad weather in Denver, so there were some extenuating circumstances in this performance. Still, the 29-year-old netminder didn't make a great first impression in his season debut. Martin will likely continue to serve as backup to Pyotr Kochetkov moving forward, at least until Frederik Andersen (lower body) can get back in action. If Martin is still with the big club next weekend, he may be called on for a start in a back-to-back at home -- the Hurricanes face the Senators next Saturday and the Blues next Sunday after wrapping up their road trip this week.