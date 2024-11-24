Palmieri scored two goals on four shots, including one into an empty net, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Palmieri stepped up after the Islanders suffered consecutive 2-1 defeats, which were both games where he was held off the scoresheet. He tallied late in the first period and again in the final minute of the third for his fifth multi-point effort and first multi-goal game of the season. Palmieri is up to nine tallies, 18 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 21 contests overall while holding steady in a second-line role.