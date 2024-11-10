Rittich stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rittich gave up goals to Dmitri Voronkov and Ivan Provorov, but the Kings mostly controlled the final two periods. This was Rittich's second win in a row, and he's alternated starts with Darcy Kuemper over the last four games. It's unclear if that's the start of a pattern, but Rittich has done his part with a 5-3-0 record, a 2.67 GAA and an .890 save percentage over eight outings this season. The Kings have a two-game road trip up next with stops in Calgary on Monday and Colorado on Wednesday.