Anderson will likely miss Saturday's matchup with Carolina due to a finger injury but is considered day-to-day, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Anderson appears to have avoided the worst possible outcome, though he could still miss some time. Based on reports, it seems at worst the blueliner will be out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Looking ahead to Saturday, Brandt Clarke seems the strongest candidate to slot into the lineup -- though Andreas Englund and Kyle Burroughs should also be in contention.