Anderson notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Anderson has four points over six outings in January, bucking the trend of the Kings' low-scoring offense this month. The 25-year-old defenseman helped out on the second of Alex Turcotte's tallies in this contest. Anderson is up to 14 points, 51 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 63 hits and a plus-12 rating through 42 appearances. He's reached the 20-point mark just once in his career, but it's very much in play for Anderson in 2024-25.