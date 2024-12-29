Jeannot scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Jeannot has scored three times and added two assists over 10 contests in December. That's a significant improvement compared to his play earlier in the campaign, and it's come with an uptick in ice time -- he's averaging 13:57 per game this month compared to 11:58 over the full season. Jeannot has eight points, 30 shots on net, 95 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances in a middle-six role.