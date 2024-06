The Kings acquired Jeannot from Tampa Bay on Saturday in exchange for the No. 118 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 2025 second-round selection.

Tampa Bay moves on from a failed experiment, and Jeannot gets a fresh chance in a system where his style of hockey may be better appreciated. He may not return to his 41-point plateau from his rookie season, but Jeannot will add some grit to the Kings. He provided seven goals, 14 points, 75 PIM and 211 hits in 55 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.