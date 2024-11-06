Lewis scored two goals, including an empty-netter in the third period, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Lewis found the back of the net twice in the third period, notching his first multi-goal -- and multi-point -- effort of the campaign. That said, between his role as a bottom-six forward, his advanced age and his lack of production, Lewis is not worth looking at in standard formats. He'll probably deliver a few solid performances here and there, but he can't be trusted for sustained fantasy production.