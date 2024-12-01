Guentzel scored a goal on six shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Guentzel contributed a goal in the third period as the Lightning made a comeback attempt. He has scored three times and added an assist over his last four contests. The 30-year-old could be leaned on even more for offense if Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) is out beyond missing Saturday's game. Guentzel is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 61 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances this season.