Bouchard scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bouchard got embarrassed on the Avalanche's third goal of the game. In the end, the 25-year-old blueliner was able to recover, helping out on Connor McDavid's game-tying goal in the second period before scoring the game-winner himself in the third. Bouchard has been steady in January with a goal and six helpers over eight contests. The defenseman has eight tallies, 35 points, 129 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 45 appearances this season.