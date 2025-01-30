Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Nedeljkovic picked up his third win in five outings. He did a good job to keep the game close, with the Penguins bouncing back from a pair of one-goal deficits before Sidney Crosby finished off the win with a backhand shot in overtime. Nedeljkovic is up to 10-9-4 with a 3.15 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 24 appearances, but he's allowed more than two goals just once in his last five games. The Penguins will be back at home Saturday to face the Predators after wrapping up a seven-game road trip.