Karlsson scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Karlsson's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The defenseman was able to avoid going pointless during the Penguins' seven-game road trip, and he added 18 shots on net, four hits and four blocked shots in that span. He's now at five goals, 33 points, 133 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 53 appearances this season. He's on pace for roughly 50 points this season -- it would be his third in a row at that mark if he's able to attain it.