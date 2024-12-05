Carrier logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Carrier has two helpers over his last four outings after putting up just one assist across the previous 14 games. The 28-year-old has seen top-four minutes for the bulk of the campaign, but that hasn't led to more offense amid the Predators' struggles. The blueliner is at a reasonable seven points with 21 shots on net, 28 hits, 43 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 26 contests. He's on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in four years.